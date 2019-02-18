× Judge Russell Sugarmon dies at age 89

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native who played a role in the local court system and the Civil Rights Movement has died.

Judge Russell Sugarmon passed away at the age of 89 early Monday morning after battling a long-time illness, R.S. Lewis Funeral Home said. Funeral arrangements are ongoing.

According to a biography sent by the funeral home, Sugarmon was born in May 1929 right here in Memphis and eventually graduated from Booker T. Washington when he was just 15 years old. He received his higher education at Rutgers University, Harvard Law School and Boston University.

He worked as an attorney in Memphis for sometime before becoming one of the founding members of Ratner, Sugarmon, Lucas, Willis and Caldwell, the first integrated law firm in the south. He then worked with the Juvenile Court System from 1976 to 1987 before being appointed to the General Sessions bench in 1987.

According to reports, Sugarmon was also an active member of the NAACP and ACLU.