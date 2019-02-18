× Deputies: Drunk driver accused of driving off Bill Morris Parkway with unbuckled children in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South mother was taken into custody after police say she was driving under the influence with three small children in the car.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone off the roadway near mile marker 36 on Bill Morris Parkway. When they arrived they said they found Jeri Kendall trying to pull the vehicle out of the median ditch to no avail.

The officer stated Kendall smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot and watery eyes, and was slurring her speech. She also said she didn’t know how the vehicle ran off the roadway.

Inside the vehicle were three small children. Deputies said one was unbuckled in the front passenger seat while two others were unbuckled in the back.

Police didn’t say how old the children were, but the mother was charged with three counts of violation of child restraint law under four years of age. Kendall was also charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and neglect, and child abuse.