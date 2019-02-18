× Clayborn Temple to host free speaker event for Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black History Month is well underway and if you’re looking for a way to celebrate there are two separate events happening Monday night.

The first event is being held by the Crittenden County NAACP. Master story-teller Doctor Deke Pope will speak on the significance of black history. The event starts at 6 p.m. on East Broadway in West Memphis.

The second also starts at 6 p.m. at the Clayborn Temple on Hernando Street in Memphis. You must register ahead of time if you plan to attend this free event.

Register here