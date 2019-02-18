Arkansas governor set to sign teacher pay raise legislation

Posted 10:31 am, February 18, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to sign into law a bill that would raise the minimum for teacher salaries in the state by $4,000 over the next four years.

The governor’s office says the Republican governor will sign the bill at 2 p.m. Monday at the state Department of Education.

The bill received wide support, passing the House on a 91-0 vote and clearing the Senate by a 35-0 margin.

Hutchinson has called for setting aside $60 million for school districts that are paying less than the new minimum requirements to comply with the legislation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.