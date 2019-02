× Cut on fiber optic line prevents cell phone users from calling 911 in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A fiber optic line was cut in the Oakland area Monday night, causing service issues with AT&T phone and internet services in Fayette County.

The incident prevented people from calling 911 with their cell phones. Instead, they were told to call (901)-465-3456 to connect to the Fayette County 911 center, or use a phone line in their phone.

Officials say the incident has been resolved.