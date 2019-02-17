One man injured in shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was critically injured in a shooting in the Nutbush area.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Grey Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:14 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived on scene, police found one man who had been shot. He went to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was later upgraded to non-critical condition.

Police say that there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this information, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

