× Rebels top Missouri for fourth straight victory

OXFORD, Miss.–Bruce Stevens scored 17 points, KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree each added 14 and Mississippi beat Missouri 75-65 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (18-7, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) won its fourth straight game, scoring 32 points off of 25 Missouri turnovers. The Rebels never trailed after the opening minute despite a dominant rebounding effort from Missouri, which owned a 37-21 advantage on the glass.

The Tigers managed to stay close despite a rough night on offense, but the turnovers and poor first-half shooting were too much to overcome.

Missouri (12-12, 3-9) cut the lead to seven with less than three minutes remaining. The Rebels scored on their next three possessions to end the comeback threat.

The Rebels shot 23 of 50 from the field (46 percent) while Missouri was 24 of 51 (47 percent), including nearly 60 percent in the second half.

Jordan Geist led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points. Xavier Pinson added 11 points and nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels’ four-game winning streak has pushed the team back into the top half of the SEC standings. Ole Miss has a chance to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume with games against South Carolina and Georgia next week.

Missouri: Missouri couldn’t build off the momentum of Tuesday’s win against Arkansas. The Tigers did some good things, but the 25 turnovers were a huge problem. Things won’t get any easier over the next three games when they face Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: At South Carolina on Tuesday

Missouri: Hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Tuesday