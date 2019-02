× One man killed, one man detained after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another man is being detained after a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Memphis police responded to the scene in 500 block of Boston Street.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say one man is being detained at this time, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.