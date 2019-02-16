Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Posted 11:49 am, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:31PM, February 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Memphis-based rapper.

According to the sheriff’s office, BlocBoy JB (real name James Baker) is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

JB is also wanted for theft of property under $1,000 and for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding JB’s location to contact law enforcement.

