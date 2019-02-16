× Memphis police searching for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for murder.

According to police, 25-year-old Dominique Thompson has an active warrant for first degree murder. Thompson is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Rodante Ross.

The shooting happened on April 21, 2018, in the 500 block of King Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:44 a.m. that morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ross was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.