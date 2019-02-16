Man wanted for double homicide after shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for man who is accused of double homicide.

According to police, Alejandre Rosales shot and killed two men on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of South Lloyd Circle. Police say two men were standing the front yard of a resident when Rosales shot them both.

The victims were later identified as Ricardo Mendieta and Antonio Villarreal.

Police have issued a warrant for second degree murder for Rosales.

Anyone with information pertaining to Rosales’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

