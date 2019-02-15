× Tennessee senator proposes plan to take student loan payments directly from your paycheck

WASHINGTON — A United States senator from Tennessee proposed a new plan that would have graduates paying back their student loans straight from their paychecks.

Senator Lamar Alexander introduced the plan on February 4, but we are just now getting a look at what it details.

In the plan, Alexander said he wants to cut the number of ways a former student can repay their student loans from nine to just two.

The first option would be for borrowers to have the payments taken directly from their paycheck. The amount of the payment would depend solely on the amount of money made, but it would never be more than 10 percent of a person’s income.

If for any reason the borrower doesn’t bring home a paycheck there would be no money owed at that time. The good news is this would not affect the person’s credit negatively.

The second option would be for the borrower to set up a 10-year plan with the same amount paid each month. Again, these funds would come directly from the person’s paycheck.