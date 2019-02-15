× Teen indicted on first-degree murder charge in double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was indicted on charges of first-degree murder following the death of a young man over the summer.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Malik Holland and three others were stopped at a red light at Winchester and Hickory Hill Road back in July when Carlos Lacey reportedly spotted the vehicle. They say Lacey got out of another vehicle and started shooting.

Bullets struck Holland and the front seat passenger. Holland died from his injuries.

Two days after the incident, Lacey was arrested on unrelated warrants during a traffic stop. He was reportedly being questioned for that incident when he told investigators he was the one who shot and killed Holland.

Since his arrest he has been transferred from Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult. He was also charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony