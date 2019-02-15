× Prosecutors: Man convicted of South Memphis murder laughed as he confessed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was walking home from a neighborhood store in 2016.

Prosecutors said 24-year-old Christopher Williams confessed to the killing and laughed through parts of his taped statement.

Williams has four other felony cases pending, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Authorities found the body of his victim, 39-year-old Anthony Beason, in the 1600 block of South Lauderdale on Sept. 24, 2016. He had been shot multiple times.

Williams was also indicted for two robberies at Family Dollar stores on Jackson and Elvis Presley.

Beason’s former girlfriend said after his murder, she received letters from the Shelby County Jail threatening her life and the lives of her family.