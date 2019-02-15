× MPD: Warrants issued for three Parkway Village murder suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrest warrants have been issued for three men police say are responsible for the death of a 42-year-old man in late January.

On Saturday, January 26, officers responded to the Shadow Brooks Apartments in Parkway Village after recieving calls of a shooting. That’s where they found Mariko Faulkner suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where authorities say he later died.

While investigating, investigators developed Dupree Miller, Dareon Brown and Junior Jermaine Johnson as suspects in the case.

Warrants have been issued for each man on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a felony, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.