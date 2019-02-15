× Investigators say they haven’t matched serial killer’s drawing to victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are following up on calls they’ve received about a serial killer’s sketch of a woman he allegedly killed in Memphis, but they say aren’t sure they’ve found a match yet.

Samuel Little, a 78-year-old, admitted last year to killing 90 women across the country between 1970 and 2005. Many of them were prostitutes or drug addicts.

Little drew 16 of his unidentified victims for law enforcement.

He said he strangled one of the women he drew to death sometime in the early to mid-’90s in Memphis and dumped her body in the Mississippi River on the Arkansas side.

The family of Priscilla Baxter-Jones reached out to WREG when they saw our story about Samuel Little. WREG put the portrait he drew next to the photo of Baxter-Jones.

It’s strikingly similar.

“And I see the sketch and I just like gasped,” said a family member of Baxter-Jones.

We put family in touch with MPD detectives, who pulled her case file and are looking into it.

But they aren’t sure if it’s a match.

Little was in the area around the time Jones was killed. He spent a month in jail in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1995.

“He described encountering a woman. He estimates the age between anywhere of 18 and 30, so a young woman,” said Paul Hagerman with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

He and Memphis homicide detectives say they sat down with Little last fall to talk about the woman he drew and ever since, they’ve worked hard to identify her.

They ask that people keep coming forward with information.

If you have information on the identity of the woman in this drawing, investigators with the Memphis Police Department Homicide Bureau are asking for your help. Please contact:

Sgt. Joe Stark, (901) 636-3300, joe.stark@memphistn.gov

Sgt. J.K. Smith, (901) 636-3300, jamesk.smith@memphistn.gov

35.149534 -90.048980