Governor’s Inn on Mount Moriah declared a public nuisance, closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have shutdown a local motel after declaring it a public nuisance.

WREG’s Nina Harrelson has been following this story all morning and has just confirmed with Memphis police that the Governor’s Inn in the 2400 block of Mount Moriah has been officially deemed a nuisance.

In a released statement, the police department said their officers have responded to approximately 57 calls between March 2017 and September 2018. Some of those involved robberies, rape, prostitution, aggravated assaults, drug sells and drug possession, drug overdose deaths, armed parties suspicious persons and theft.

The property owner and manager will appear in court on Tuesday, February 19. They will not be allowed to conduct business of any kind pending that court hearing.

This is not the first time WREG has reported on this motel and crime that allegedly goes on there. It was shutdown by the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, M.P.D. and the West Tennessee Violent Crime & Drug Task Force in May 2014 after it was accused of allowing or promoting drug trafficking.

At the time, police said they had been called to the Governor’s Inn 175 times in less than a year on complaints of robbery, aggravated assault, drugs and theft. D.A. Amy Weirch said when the Governors Inn was closed investigators found pot, heroine and cocaine inside.