Four officers, several others hurt in Illinois shooting

Police in Aurora, Illinois, have responded to an active shooter situation at a manufacturing business, authorities said Friday.

The suspected shooter in Aurora, Illinois, has been apprehended, according to the city’s official social media.

Four police officers were injured as were a “number of civilians,” Aurora Illinois Ward 4 Alderman Bill Donnell told CNN, citing Deputy Mayor Chuck Nelson.

Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting in Aurora, Illinois, according to Olga Solares, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Exact numbers and conditions are not known at this time.

Aerial video from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company.

An Aurora police department source said all police command staff left for the scene. The response includes at least six ambulances and six fire trucks.

Some schools near the shooting site went into “soft” lockdown, according to a message on the West Aurora School District 129 website.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Aurora has about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story, more to come.