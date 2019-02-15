× Former treasurer accused of stealing thousands from local Boy Scout Troop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former treasurer for a local Boy Scout troop will appear in court after police say she stole thousands of dollars over several years.

According to police, a representative of Boy Scout Troop #57 was conducting an audit on the group’s bank account when he discovered some unauthorized transactions dating back to September 2014. He said all of the withdrawals were made by Nicheryl Akins after she obtained a Visa Check Card connected to the account in her name.

Police even verified that Akins had used those account funds to pay off her Memphis Light, Gas and Water bill in March 2017.

In all, the troop reportedly lost $9,928.

A warrant for Akins’ arrest was issued on January 14 and she was released that same day on her own recognizance. She was charged with theft of property $2,500 -$10,000.

WREG is reaching out to police for a picture of Akins.