Fire crews battle third fire at Pontotoc plant in 13 months

PONTOTOC, Miss. — Investigators are trying to determine what caused another fire at the American Furniture plant in Pontotoc.

According to local sources, firefighters from Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties were called to the scene after plant two of the complex caught on fire around 4 p.m. Thursday. The incident caused severe damage to the building.

Authorities haven’t determined what caused the fire, but WCBI’s Allie Martin was told they are speaking to one person seen running away from the area shortly before the fire broke out. They wouldn’t call that person a suspect since the cause is still trying to be determined.

This is the third time that a section of the plant has gone up in flames in roughly a year.

In January 2018, WREG reported that one of the warehouses – which contained about 50,000 pieces of furniture – caught on fire. Everyone got out of the building safely, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Another similar incident several months later in October was ruled arson, the Pontotoc Progress reported.