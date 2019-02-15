× Bill would allow districts to put cameras on school buses to catch drivers who disregard stop signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a problem across the state, drivers disregarding bus stop signs and putting those nearby in danger.

It’s an issue that Representative Jason Hodges has heard plenty about.

“I hear about it on a weekly basis.”

So now the Clarksville Democrat is now co-sponsoring a bill that would allow schools to put cameras on the side of their buses. It’s in an effort to catch drivers in the act.

“The bill we’re proposing really leaves it up to the school districts on if they want to use the cameras if they’re having these issues, and the districts themselves know what buses see this problem the most.”

Here’s how it would work. When a driver is caught on camera, the footage goes to local police and the driver would be fined $50 for a first offense. That money would then go back to the school district to help pay for the cameras.

“The cameras would really deter people from doing this more.”

Some parents say it’s an important step to keep students safe. But other drivers say they worry about issues that could come from cameras keeping them accountable.