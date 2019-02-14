× TSSAA upholds Fairley High School’s post season ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fairley High School has lost an appeal to have their post season ban overturned.

In a letter to the school system released Thursday, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association said they had reviewed Fairley’s appeal, but ultimately decided to keep the post season ban in place.

The “TSSAA Board voted to keep the original disciplinary action in place for Fairley High School with the understanding that Fairly has put in place several sportsmanship initiatives and corrective actions that they are and will be working on as a community. The Board would entertain another appeal by the Fairley administration once significant progress has been made with these initiatives.”

Fairley – Appeal Results Letter

Fairley was one of four Memphis area schools that were punished after fights broke out at a school basketball games last month. Wooddale, Melrose and Westwood all appealed the TSSAA’s ruling, but only Woodale’s band was lifted. That team was still placed on probation for the incident.

Since it was upheld, the banned teams will not be allowed to play in the post season for the next two years.