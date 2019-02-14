× Three Memphis companies named in best 100 companies to work for

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis-headquartered companies were named to FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (58), Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (88) and FedEx Corporation (95) all made this year’s list. St. Jude has been on the list since 2015, and both Methodist and FedEx have been on the list each year since 2017.

The rankings, created in partnership with Great Place to Work, are based on feedback and surveys from more than 4.3 million employees about more than 60 different elements of their individual workplace.

“Our associates are truly amazing. Day in and day out, they continually demonstrate a steadfast commitment to our mission to provide high-quality care to our entire community to improve every life we touch,” said Carol Ross-Spang, chief human resources officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. “This award is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback from our Associates and reflects their belief in our Power of One culture that each of us has the power to make a difference.”

Companies with more than 1,000 employees are considered for the annual list.