Store put on lockdown after men point guns at customers and young kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound store went on lockdown Tuesday when two men allegedly started pointing guns at customers.

The owner of the Melrose Express on Park Avenue told police that Vicshana Webb and Paul Jones were acting strange when they came in to buy some beer. But things took a stranger turn when they stepped outside to drink it.

A fellow customer told police that the men pointed a gun at her when she tried leaving the store and that she had to run back inside.

The owner said he put the store on lockdown.

A woman sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car outside said she was also approached by the men.

She said they tapped on her window and ordered her to get out. An arrest affidavit states that they threatened to shoot and kill her, then pointed the gun at her eight-year-old and six-year-old children.

She told officers she jumped in the driver’s seat and sped away.

Several other customers said they also had guns pointed at them.

Police chased both suspects around the corner to Jones’ home where both suspects were arrested.

They allegedly yelled “f*** the police” at officers, who recovered several guns, ammunition and a food stamp card.

Jones’ brother told WREG he was embarrassed by his brother’s alleged behavior and said his brother hasn’t been the same since their mother died.

Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and intentionally evading arrest in auto.

Webb is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and single counts of evading arrest, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and paternity.

One of the alleged victims was also arrested and charged with evading and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He told police he ran to his house to grab his gun when the suspects pointed a gun at him. He then ran from officers when they tried speaking with him.