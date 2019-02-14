Police: Warrants issued after sex offenders fail to check-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued arrest warrants for three men accused of violating the sex offender registry.

According to police, Saderick Roberts, Earnest Banks and Derrick Dotson have each been convicted of varying sex charges. As part of their sentencing, they are required to check in with authorities and carry identification showing that they are registered sex offenders.

Each man has failed to show up to a mandatory meeting and doesn’t have the proper identification, police said.

All three men now have warrants out for their arrests on charges of violation of sex offender registration and reporting.

If you know where they are, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.