Police: Suspects chase group down, shoot woman in the legs six times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A southeast Memphis shooting on Wednesday sent one woman to the hospital and landed a 29-year-old man behind bars.

Darius Robertson was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to police, it all started when three friends went to an apartment in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trail to drop off some stuff to a female. When they arrived, they said the female, Robertson and another man came out and eventually got into a fight.

The incident appears to have quickly escalated leading to the other man from the apartment pulling out a gun and chasing the friends while firing shots.It appears Robertson joined in on the chase.

According to police, the victims stated that both suspects shot the woman”with the same black pistol.” She was shot four times in the left leg and twice in the right.

Robertson was located on the scene and arrested.

Police didn’t identify the second suspect or disclose whether he’d been taken into custody.