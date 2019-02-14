Live at 9: MLGW’s proposed rate hike & music with Shelby Lee Lowe

Posted 11:16 am, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, February 14, 2019

MLGW’s proposed rate hike

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said the city’s aging infrastructure needs addressing, and a proposed rate increase will help jump start their efforts.  MLGW will go back before the Memphis City Council next week to once again ask them to vote yes to the hike.

President and CEO J.T. Young talked about that on Live at 9.

Town Hall Meeting
Friday, February 15
Whitehaven Community Center
4318 Graceland Drive

Music with Shelby Lee Lowe

Tennessee native Shelby Lee Lowe mixes modern country with the backbone of the classics.

