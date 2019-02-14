Live at 9: MLGW’s proposed rate hike & music with Shelby Lee Lowe

MLGW’s proposed rate hike

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said the city’s aging infrastructure needs addressing, and a proposed rate increase will help jump start their efforts. MLGW will go back before the Memphis City Council next week to once again ask them to vote yes to the hike.

President and CEO J.T. Young talked about that on Live at 9.

Town Hall Meeting

Friday, February 15

Whitehaven Community Center

4318 Graceland Drive

