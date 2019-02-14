× In the age of online dating, some people are turning to a more personal approach to find love

NEW YORK — Stephanie and Josh Teitelbaum are happily married with a three-year-old daughter and another baby on the way. But finding each other wasn’t easy. Both tried online dating for years without success.

“I was meeting lots of people but not quite meeting that right person I wanted to take that step with,” said Josh.

“I was just like clearly at this point I am having trouble doing this on my own, so let me get help from someone who is a professional,” added Stephanie.

Both of them turned to matchmaker Michelle Frankel. She set up Stephanie with Josh and the rest, as they say, is history.

“What made you think they were going to be a good fit?”

“I think their values and what was really important to them and how they wanted to live their life,” said Frankel.

Frankel is the chief love officer at New York City Matchmaking, and uses a combination of logic and intuition to match people.

“Once we find the person who is a great match for our client, we make an introduction and curate the whole date. All our client has to do is show up.”

According to the Matchmaking Institute, personal matchmaking accounts for a third of the $2.5 billion dating industry and it’s growing. Matchmaking also accounts for 12 percent of all dating products and services, according to Ibisworld.com. Industry revenue is growing and there are an estimated 1,600 personal matchmakers in business.

“People are really looking for that commitment and it’s harder than ever to find,” said Frankel.

But it’s not cheap. Frankel’s services begin at $7,500 and go up to $30,000. Prices depend partly on how many potential suitors a client will be introduced to.

“Would you say the price tag is worth it?”

“Yeah for sure,” said Stephanie.

“100%. I would pay double,” added Josh.

The Teitelbaums say it’s a small price to pay for a lifetime together.