Bales of hay cause traffic backup along I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two seemingly unrelated traffic incidents Thursday morning turned out to be connected after all.

According to reports, traffic heading northbound along I-55 was slowed significantly after hay bales fell off a truck into the roadway near the Third Street exit.

Four police officers were seen blocking the exit as they worked to clean up the mess.

A while later on Daybreak, WREG’s Corie Ventura reported on a truck fire not too far away at Third and Peebles.

Officials now say that vehicle was actually carrying the hay when it fell out of his truck. Some of the dislocated hay clogged the tailpipe causing it to catch on fire.

Thankfully the driver was not hurt.