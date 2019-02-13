× XPO Logistics to close Verizon facility, laying off 400 employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis business is set to shut down.

According to a release from Senator Steve Cohen, XPO Logistics is planning on closings its local facility, laying off more than 400 employees.

“I am very disappointed that XPO Logistics will lay off more than 400 employees. I have previously met with employees and with the senior management of the company regarding labor issues. I have another meeting with company officials scheduled in two weeks when I look forward to addressing these issues further. This new layoff development is disturbing and I hope the employees affected will be treated fairly and ultimately find new jobs.”

WREG was first made aware of the reported closure after The International Brotherhood of Teamsters released their own statement on the closing. They claimed XPO would be closing its Verizon facility on April 15, 2019 due to “an overall business model change initiated and completed by our customer [Verizon].”

The group claimed that wasn’t the real reason and said the facility was closing due to the workers exposing sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination practices at the facility.