× XPO Logistics to close Verizon facility after sexual harassment claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Memphis business is set to shut down.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says XPO Logistics will close its Verizon facility on April 15, 2019.

The company has been in turmoil before, with employees protesting working conditions in 2018.

The closure will leave 400 people with a job.