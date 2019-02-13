Video captures explosion that injured two people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a home in the Nutbush area exploded after catching fire Wednesday evening.

“I was just four streets over doing my yard and I heard a loud boom and the next thing I know I hear fire trucks coming,” said Donnie Bishop.

Firefighters were already at the scene when the house exploded around 5 p.m.

Of the two people injured, firefighters said one went to the hospital while another left the scene. That man had serious facial and neck burns, said Lt. Robert Ilsley with the Memphis Fire Department.

“I can’t really confirm that this was their home that was on fire, but they were in the front yard trying to put it out with a garden hose when we got here,” Ilsley said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours after the explosion, knocking out bits of wall in search of any hidden fires. It took a lot of effort for them to even reach the inside of the house.

“We had to put out a lot of fire just to make entry and we still weren’t sure if we had a rescue or not,” Ilsley said.