‘This some nitroglycerin’: Man arrested after making ‘joke’ inside crowded police precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after authorities say he walked into a crowded police station and acted like he was going to throw what he said was nitroglycerin at the desk officers.

According to police, officers and citizens waiting to pay their tickets were inside the Ridgeway Station when Erick Faulkner entered carrying a plastic container. He walked up to the desk and said “this some nitroglycerin” before acting like he was about to throw it at the officers.

The officers immediately ordered Faulkner to the ground and took him into custody.

That’s when the defendant told them that he was only joking. The liquid turned out to be vinegar that he drinks because he has cancer. He told officers he was there to speak with an officer about a recent report he had just filed.

Faulkner was charged with disorderly conduct.