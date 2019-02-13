State’s file details disturbing allegations against now-former Cummings Elemenatry teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has kept quiet for a year about now-former Cummings Elementary teacher Bragg Lampkin, who is accused of sex crimes involving a minor.

WREG uncovered a lengthy file from the state, detailing numerous conversations and written reports from students.

More than a dozen claim Lampkin constantly talked about sex, and some say he made inappropriate comments and masturbated in the school.

At least seven students admitted that Lampkin showed them porn. One wrote, "He repeatedly asked me if I watched porn. Then he started showing porn on his phone."

Another student said, "He always talks about porn."

And then there's one student's disturbing testimony claiming he masturbated in Lampkin's classroom. He stated, "I did it once or twice in his class at the end of the day since he didn't have class. I was in the classroom. He was about 20-feet away at his computer."

Lampkin's attorney told us in court on Friday that the allegations against him involve a student, but we don't know if that student is one who is included in the state's file.

The indictment states the crimes happened between November 2017 through December 15, 2017, as well as January 2018 through March 2018.

WREG first told you Lampkin was under investigation in February 2018. We asked the district then about it, but they just said the allegations were disturbing.

Lampkin resigned in June 2018. That's when the district notified the state of its investigation.

We also found Lampkin had been investigated by the Memphis Police Department and Child Services back in 2015 when he was accused of touching boys inappropriately.

Officers claim they couldn't confirm those allegations.

In 2012, he was suspended three days for inappropriate comments he made to students.

WREG also found out Lampkin was suspended in 2010 and resigned to a different school after the district said he lied about the background check of a volunteer of his football team.

He's due back in court in March.