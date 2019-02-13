× SCS: Treadwell Middle teacher arrested for assaulting special needs student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A special education teacher at Treadwell Middle School has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, Shelby County Schools said.

Kathy Brooks, 61, allegedly assaulted a male student who has autism in November 2018.

She’s accused of pulling the student’s ear.

SCS investigated the claim internally and says district officials could not collaborate the claim.

Brooks was put on leave while the district investigated and returned to work when officials could not collaborate the claim.

However, MPD later investigated the claim and found enough evidence to arrest Brooks.

She is on leave, again, pending court proceedings related to this charge.