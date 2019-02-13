Road washed out after collapse in St. Francis County

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. —The wet weather is taking a toll on road in the Mid-South. So far, it’s caused potholes, sinkholes and streets to collapse.

A driver in a van was on County Road 311 in St. Francis County around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the road gave way. The van was hanging by it’s bumpers on both sides of the road.

“It was chipping away at the dirt underneath it. There was a lot of water going through there,” James Bradford, supervisor with The St. Francis County Road Department, said.

Bradford says there were no injuries.

The county has ordered two culverts to replace the ones that were displaced. They estimate repairs should be complete by Feb. 22, 2019 for a total cost of $25,000.

We’re told the van had to be towed after it fell into the below ravine.