Red Cross opens shelter in Arkansas in preparation for breached levee

Posted 8:35 pm, February 13, 2019, by

JONESBORO, Ark. — There are fears that a levee on the White River in Arkansas is close to breaching and could leave communities underwater.

On Wednesday night, The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Jackson County for victims in case there is a major breach. A judge ordered an emergency declaration Tuesday night and said residents close to the area should leave their homes, but it’s not a mandatory evacuation.

Jackson County borders Poinsett and Cross County.

It’s not known if a breach would impact people in those counties.

