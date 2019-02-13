× Police: Woman’s killer captured seven months after her death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven months after a woman was shot and killed police have arrested her boyfriend on charges of first-degree murder.

In July 2018, police were called to the 3000 block of Princeton Avenue in Binghampton where they found Karen Qualls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s 2005 Toyota Solara. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 3800 block of South Mendenhall.

During the investigation, officers discovered that shortly before her death, Qualls had gone to the Family Safety Center to file an order of protection against her boyfriend, Cedric Wilson. It appears there was some sort of violent incident that put Qualls in fear for her safety.

Looking into the boyfriend’s phone records, authorities soon discovered that Wilson’s phone pinged in the area during the time of the shooting and again on South Mendenhall where the victim’s car was located.

Wilson was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.