Nashville police officer Andrew Delke leaves after being booked on a homicide charge in the death of Daniel Hambrick, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said in a statement that he requested a warrant to charge officer Andrew Delke in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick. A General Sessions judge found probable cause and signed Delke’s arrest warrant Thursday after a magistrate judge ruled earlier Thursday that there wasn’t enough evidence, (Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via AP)
Not guilty plea for Nashville officer in fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An attorney has entered a not guilty plea for a Nashville police officer indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of an armed man.
Defense attorney David Raybin entered the plea Wednesday for officer Andrew Delke in Davidson County Criminal Court. Delke didn’t appear in court for Wednesday’s arraignment.
Delke shot 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick from behind during a foot chase in July.
The defense has argued Delke followed his training and state law in shooting after he saw Hambrick had a gun. District Attorney General Glenn Funk has said Delke could have sought cover and called for help.
A grand jury indicted Delke in January.
Delke’s case is slated for another hearing Tuesday.