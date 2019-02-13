Video captures explosion at North Memphis home

Posted 6:16 pm, February 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:08PM, February 13, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital after being injured in an explosion at a home in the 1300 block of Maria in North Memphis.

First responders arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The victims were taken to the hospital with mid-level burns.

WREG spoke to a witness who said he was doing yard work when he heard the explosion from four streets over. He says everyone in the neighborhood knows the home is a “meth lab” and the problem has spanned over two years.

No firefighters were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

