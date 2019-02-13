Live at 9: Beale Street Music Festival, Catalyst for Change, ‘On Your Feet’ & Watercooler Wednesday

Catalyst for Change

Mass incarceration numbers across the country and its long-term impact takes center stage the National Civil Rights Museum Wednesday night. The museum’s Catalyst for Change series features activist and clemency attorney Miangel Cody and Edward Douglas, who was just released from prison last month.

Beale Street Music Festival

It is finally here! The long awaited line-up for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival was released on Wednesday. Recent Grammy winner Cardi B along with Dave Matthews Band, Khalid and One Republic are among the headliners.

Robert Griffin with Memphis in May joined us to reveal more about the stars coming to Memphis.

“On Your Feet”

The story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan comes alive on stage in the Broadway hit “On Your Feet!” You’ll go behind the music and see the couple’s story, and you’ll definitely come out singing in the end. Clay Ostwald joined us for a preview of the musical.

Watercooler Wednesday

Myron Mays, Kevin Cerrito and Todd Demers joined us for this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.