Beale Street Music Festival releases 2019 lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lineup for the Beale Street Music Festival has officially been released.

This year’s event, which is scheduled to begin May 3, features several artists including Dave Matthews Band, The Killers, Cardi B, Khalid, G-Eazy, One Republic, Charlie Wilson, Shinedown and Big Boi.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and start at $135 for a Tier 3 three-day pass. A VIP experience will cost you $649. Single day tickets will cost you $55.

For more information, click here.

The music festival is the first event in the annual Memphis In May International Festival. This year, the month-long event will once again include the Great American River Run, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and a week dedicated to the city of Memphis.

2019 Memphis in May International Festival Dates:

Beale Street Music Festival: May 3-5, 2019

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 15-18, 2019

Great American River Run: May 25, 2019

Celebrate Memphis: May 25, 2019

If you would like to volunteer, click here.