West Memphis singer wins Grammy Award

A Mid-South native was among Sunday’s big winners in the Grammy Awards.

The best R&B performance category resulted in a tie between Leon Bridges and PJ Morton, featuring a singer named Yebba, who is from West Memphis, Arkansas.

Yebba has been featured on Sam Smith’s newest album and has toured with Ed Sheeran.

She also released her own solo single “Evergreen” last year.

West Memphis native Jekalyn Carr was also nominated in the Gospel category.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon called both woman “a light in our community and an inspiration.”