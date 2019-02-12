Video shows driver running across I-240 after flipping car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cellphone video captured the unusual ending to a nasty wreck Monday night.

In the video, you can see a Volkswagen teetering on its side on rain-soaked I-240 as smoke billows out from under the hood.

Police said the car lost control and flipped over just before 11 p.m. near the Getwell exit.

It wasn't long before a Good Samaritan helped the driver clamber out through a window.

But instead of staying on the scene, the driver then leaps over a concrete wall and begins running across opposing lanes of traffic.

"That's wierd. That's unusual. It's not a normal reaction," said one driver.

"Why would you jump the wall of the interstate if you just wrecked your car, right?" another asked.

Police said the driver was bleeding heavily from his abdominal area and was last seen running southbound on Getwell.

He has not yet been identified since it doesn't appear police have caught up with him.

Investigators said they recovered a gun from the scene, but they didn't specify whether they believe it belonged to the driver.

"It's something behind this. I'm sure something more than what meet the eye," a driver said.