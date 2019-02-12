Valanciunas shines in debut but Grizzlies fall to Spurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, including San Antonio's final seven, as the Spurs broke a four-game losing streak with a 108-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Memphis rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. had a chance to tie the game with two free throws with a second left. He missed the first, and, in attempting to miss the second, banked it in, giving San Antonio the final possession to run out the clock.

Memphis was led by a career-high 33 from Avery Bradley, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline. Jonas Valanciunas, also a trade deadline acquisition, had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Patty Mills also scored 22 for San Antonio while Davis Bertans added 17 as the Spurs lived on 3-pointers most of the night, finishing 13 of 21 from outside the arc.

A pair of Bradley baskets gave Memphis the lead at 102-101 with 3:50 left. The teams then exchanged a trio of leads before Aldridge's closing scoring spurt ended when he split a pair of free throws with 51.1 seconds left.

Jackson's final free throw provided the final score.

After struggling in the first quarter, San Antonio found its shooting touch to erase an early Memphis lead and by the midway point of the third, the Spur had stretched the advantage to double figures.

A freewheeling Memphis offense led by Bradley's 16 points in the first quarter, returned to reality and a string of Spurs 3-pointers erased an early 13-point Memphis lead.

Memphis was able to still hold a 58-57 lead at the half