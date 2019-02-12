Police: Suspects wanted for using stolen vehicle in attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of using a stolen vehicle to commit a crime.

According to the report, In November 2018 an armed suspect carjacked a 2006 Suzuki Forenza in Binghampton. The same vehicle was later used in an attempted robbery at Rainbow Express in the 2400 block of Summer Avenue.

Police say, one of the male suspects captured on surveillance footage matched the description of the suspect who carjacked the vehicle. He was accompanied by another unknown male suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.