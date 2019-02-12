× Police: Intended victim shoots back injuring attempted robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New information has been released after a man showed up to a local Taco Bell injured during a shooting.

According to police, Jamario Dotson called 911 from the 5320 Knight Arnold Road location early Monday morning stating he had been shot in the foot while driving his silver Acura with Kentucky tags down the street.

Shortly after Dotson made his call, another man contacted authorities saying he’d just shot a man who was trying to rob him in the 3400 block of Castleman.

The man stated he was driving home from work when he noticed a silver Acura following him. Once he reached his driveway, he said the suspect jumped out of his car and approached him asking “where the cash was at.” The suspects then pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Fearing for his safety, the man said he also pulled out his weapon and returned fire, apparently striking the suspect in the foot before he fled.

The description that the attempted robbery victim gave to police matched Dotson, police said. He was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Dotson denied trying to rob someone.

A mugshot of Dotson was not available at time of posting.