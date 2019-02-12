Pass It On: WREG helps a deserving mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis woman is working hard to provide for her 7-year-old daughter.

Imagine how disappointed she was to find her home had been burglarized.

This story begins at Wolfchase Animal Hospital. They take care of our pets. And as you're about to see, they also take care of their own.

Meet our play maker Brady Richardson.

"Our receptionist Dana, she's a wonderful part of our Wolfchase Family. Everything she had of value was taken. Her apartment was trashed. Even her little girl's dance uniform's were taken," he said.

Stealing dance uniforms, that's pretty low.

"Ugh. It's got to be devastating, you know. And the people that work with her, we know how hard she works to earn all of that. So we took it personally on her behalf," Brady said.

Dana keeps a positive attitude around the office.

"She does so much to help us keep our head on straight. Animal people in general have a bond. You know, we see the full cycle and full range of emotions every day together," Brady said.

Dana sounds like a great employee who needs some help. Let's 'Pass It On.'

We're going to pass on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

We hit the road for a short drive to the animal hospital. Before you know it, we were through the lobby.

Dana had no clue what was going on.

"You handled being burglarized with an awful lot of grace and everything. But we all took it kind of personally because we know how hard you work," Brady said. "We got in touch with the nice guys at 'Pass It On."

But Brady wasn't done. He announced that Dana's co-workers raised an additional $545.

Dana doesn't know whether to laugh or cry. "Give me a hug Brady! I love you so much," she said.

But we're not done. This is 'Pass It On Plus.' One a month we have a donor that gives an additional $600 a month. So her total was $1,745.

"She worked nights throughout Christmas throwing boxes at FedEx to be able to have stuff for her kid. And she works hard here. She never came in and complained a single day," Brady said.

No one deserves to be burglarized. Fortunately Dana is surrounded by co-workers who love her and wanted to help.