× Ole Miss football forced to vacate 33 wins after investigation

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football has been forced to vacate 33 wins from six seasons as the last part of the NCAA’s investigation into the program.

The wins will be vacated due to ineligible players participating in football games, and most ineligible players had some sort of ACT violation.

The vacated victories include all from 2010 (four wins), 2011 (two wins), 2012 (seven wins), 2013 (seven wins, does not include Music City Bowl), 2014 (eight wins, does not include Presbyterian game) and 2016 (five wins).

“It’s the last part of this process,” Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork said, according to Ole Miss blog Rebel Grove. “In a way it’s just a piece of paper because you saw those games.”

Former head coach Houston Nutt goes from 24 wins to 18. Hugh Freeze goes from 39 wins to 12 wins after the vacated wins. Freeze was hired by Liberty University in December 2018.

The games in 2013-14 were due to former offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil playing in games, but he was suspended for seven games in 2015 before being reinstated, so that season is not included.

Notable games included are both of the Rebels’ victories over Memphis in 2014 (24-3 in Oxford) and 2016 (48-28 in Oxford) and the 23-17 win over Alabama in 2014 with ESPN College GameDay in town that resulted in fans storming the field and ripping down goalposts.