Men accused in violent carjacking arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a violent attack that left the victim with serious injuries.

According to police, the man was leaving Exline’s Pizza in the 2900 block of Old Austin Peay Highway in January when two men approached him. The men threw the victim to the ground causing him to strike his head on the pavement.

While lying on the concrete, the suspects went through the man’s pockets looking for his keys and cash before taking off in his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital where doctors said he had bleeding on his brain.

Two days later, officers recovered the stolen vehicle after it ran off the roadway and flipped. A passerby told police that two men were seen fleeing from the crash.

But it wasn’t until Monday that police located Christopher Lawrence and Xavier Ivy.

According to police, Ivy told investigators that he, Lawrence and two other men went to the location because Lawrence wanted to steal a car. Ivy said he waited on the side of the building as Lawrence and another man carjacked the victim.

He also reportedly admitted to being inside the stolen car when it flipped.

Lawrence told investigators he didn’t have anything to say “because he isn’t a snitch.”

Ivy was charged with facilitating a carjacking while Lawrence was charged with carjacking and aggravated robbery.